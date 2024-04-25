H.E.R. Working With Oprah and 20th Century on Majorettes Film

20th Century Studios, Oprah, and H.E.R. are working together on a new majorettes-inspired project.

What’s Happening:

  • The Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy award-winning artist H.E.R. is set to develop, produce, and star in a new project based on majorettes at 20th Century reports The Hollywood Reporter.
  • Also attached as producers are Oprah and Scott Sanders, who worked with H.E.R. on The Color Purple.
  • H.E.R. went to Oprah with the project after working with them on Purple.
  • Lauren Ashley Smith is attached to write the script.
  • The film will be set at a fictional HBCU and a ballet dancer who joins the school’s majorette team.

