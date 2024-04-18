Myha’la to Star Alongside Lily James in 20th Century Studios Film Inspired by the Founder of Bumble

Industry star Myha’la has joined Lily James in 20th Century Studios’ upcoming film inspired by the story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and CEO of the dating app Bumble, according to Deadline.
- Myha’la will play Tisha who works for the Tinder co-founders and becomes close friends with Whitney (Lily James) whom she follows to Bumble.
- Past roles for Myha’la have included Dumb Money, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and Black Mirror.
- Production on the film is set to begin next month, with James producing alongside Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay.
- Rachel Lee Goldenberg is directing the film from a script written by herself, Bill Parker and Kim Caramele.
- The project will include Gala Gordon as an Executive Producer, and Sarah Shepard will be overseeing the project for 20th Century Studios.
- Wolfe Herd famously left competitor Tinder after co-founding the dating app, launching Bumble that same year.
- In 2021, the company went public and when that transition happened, she officially became one of the youngest self-made billionaires at the age of 31.
- Wolfe Herd would step down as CEO in 2023, but by then the app had now become a massive success with several divisions that are still thriving today.
- Plot details are currently unknown, as the film is inspired by instead of based on Wolfe Herd’s life.
- Casting of other roles is already under way and the film is expected to be released in 2025.