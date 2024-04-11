Kyanna Simone, Randall Park Cast in 20th Century Studios’ New Thriller “Eanie Meanie”

Kyanna Simone and Randall Park have been cast in Eanie Meanie, a new thriller from 20th Century Studios, according to Deadline.

is being referred to as a heist thriller from writer-director Shawn Simmons. Simone and Park join Samara Weaving and Karl Glusman in the film’s cast.

The film follows Edie (Weaving), a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a former employer offers her a chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend (Glusman).

is produced by the franchise’s Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The project is reportedly likely to premiere on Hulu

She is also known for her roles in Ma, American Horror Stories and Grown-ish.

Park is of course known for his role in the Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and series like WandaVision.

He is also known for roles in ABC Fresh off the Boat, Netflix's Blockbuster and Sony's Shortcomings.