Kyanna Simone, Randall Park Cast in 20th Century Studios’ New Thriller “Eanie Meanie”

Kyanna Simone and Randall Park have been cast in Eanie Meanie, a new thriller from 20th Century Studios, according to Deadline.
- Eanie Meanie is being referred to as a heist thriller from writer-director Shawn Simmons.
- Simone and Park join Samara Weaving and Karl Glusman in the film’s cast.
- The film follows Edie (Weaving), a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a former employer offers her a chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend (Glusman).
- Eanie Meanie is produced by the Deadpool franchise’s Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.
- The project is reportedly likely to premiere on Hulu.
- Simone recently finished shooting Searchlight Pictures’ The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, in which she stars opposite Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, and Sanaa Lathan.
- She is also known for her roles in Ma, American Horror Stories and Grown-ish.
- Park is of course known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he plays Agent Jimmy Woo and has appeared in films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and series like WandaVision.
- He is also known for roles in ABC’s Fresh off the Boat, Netflix’s Blockbuster and Sony’s Shortcomings.