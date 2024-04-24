New “9 to 5” In The Works From 20th Century Studios and Jennifer Aniston

A new 9 to 5 film is ready to yawn, stretch, and try to come to life.

  • Variety reports that Jennifer Aniston is producing a reimagining of 9 to 5 for 20th Century Studios.
  • The film is currently under development, with Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody behind the new script.
  • The original film starred Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Dolly Parton.
  • It also led to a sitcom of the same name that aired in the 1980s.
  • No plot details have been revealed about the in-the-works reimagining.

