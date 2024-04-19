Upcoming Space Mountain Film Finds Writers

The upcoming Space Mountain movie has found its writers.

What’s Happening:

Following Disney’s long slate of films inspired by theme park attractions, The Hollywood Reporter has shared

Josh Applebaum and Andre Nemec, behind both Amazon’s Citadel and Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop , have been given the task to write the project.

and Netflix’s live-action , have been given the task to write the project. Since the attraction have multiple iterations and a lack of key characters throughout, the pair have free reign when writing the film.

Plot details are being kept under wraps and the film’s timeline has yet to be announced.

