Upcoming Space Mountain Film Finds Writers

The upcoming Space Mountain movie has found its writers.

What’s Happening:

  • Following Disney’s long slate of films inspired by theme park attractions, The Hollywood Reporter has shared the news that a pair of writers have been attached to the Space Mountain project.
  • Josh Applebaum and Andre Nemec, behind both Amazon’s Citadel and Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop, have been given the task to write the project.
  • Since the attraction have multiple iterations and a lack of key characters throughout, the pair have free reign when writing the film.
  • Plot details are being kept under wraps and the film’s timeline has yet to be announced.

