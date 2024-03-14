Patty Jenkins Claims She’s Back at Lucasfilm and Disney Working on “Rogue Squadron”

According to Collider, Patty Jenkins has claimed she signed a new deal with Lucasfilm and Disney to return as writer and director of a Rogue Squadron movie.

What’s Happening:

Patty Jenkins claimed she has made a deal with Lucasfilm and Disney as the writer and director of a Rogue Squadron movie.

On a TCM/Max podcast she said she had left the role in order to make Wonder Woman 3 but has signed an agreement to return.

but has signed an agreement to return. Disney has not provided any more updates on the project since it was pulled from the calendar in 2022.

In 2020, the Rogue Squadron was first announced. Disney was still trying to figure out the future of Star Wars after the release of The Rise of Skywalker. Very little detail followed what it would look like.

was first announced. Disney was still trying to figure out the future of after the release of . Very little detail followed what it would look like. Jenkins said she wanted to create Rogue Squadron “to fulfill her ambition of making the ultimate fighter pilot movie, a dream inspired by her late father, Capt. William T. Jenkins, a U.S. Air Force pilot who served during the Vietnam War.”

