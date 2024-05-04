Photos: AMC Theatres at Disney Springs Decked Out for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

The story of the Planet of the Apes continues with 20th Century’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Ahead of the film’s release next week, the AMC Theatres at Disney Springs is decked out in promotion of the film.

Posters, banners and marquees cover both entrances to the AMC Theatres at Disney Springs, promoting the May 10th release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Guests can even pose with this backdrop near on the Orange Garage side of the theater.

Prior to the film’s release, D23 will be hosting a fan event and advanced screening on Wednesday, May 8th. Tickets are still available for the screening, and you can find out more details here.

About Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes:

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday, May 10th.