D23 to Host Fan Event & Advance Screening for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” at Disney Springs

D23 is preparing to usher in the beginning of a new reign, with a special fan event and advanced screening of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes fan event and screening will take place on Wednesday, May 8th at the AMC Disney Springs 24.

fan event and screening will take place on Wednesday, May 8th at the AMC Disney Springs 24. D23 Gold Members with tickets to this event can select one of two ticket options, which include access to the Fan Event and the Screening Only Ticket.

D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three (3) guests.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Fan Event (Pre-Screening Reception and Early Screening) Ticket includes:

5:00 p.m. ET – 7:00 p.m. ET: Special Pre-Screening Reception at Stargazers Bar, located Planet Hollywood in Disney Springs

Assortment of sweet and savory foods available to enjoy

Hosted bar of beer, wine, cocktails, and soft drinks. (must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. Guests must bring a valid government-issued photo ID)

Special photo opportunities

Popcorn and Soda Voucher at AMC

7:30 p.m. ET: Early Screening of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at AMC Disney Springs 24

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Screening Only Ticket includes:

7:30 p.m. ET: Early Screening of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at AMC Disney Springs 24

at AMC Disney Springs 24 Popcorn and Soda Voucher at AMC

Tickets are available now for the following prices:

Screening and Reception: Gold: $44 (+$5 Processing Fee)

Screening Only: Gold: $15 (+$3 Processing Fee)

About Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes:

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday, May 10th.