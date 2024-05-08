Jeremy Strong Set To Join Springsteen Biopic For 20th Century

Jeremy Strong is set to join The Boss in the new biopic from 20th Century.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter reports Deliver Me From Nowhere .

. Based on the 2023 book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska , the film is set to star Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen himself.

, the film is set to star Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen himself. This will mark the first film produced by Scott Stuber since leaving Netflix.

More Movie News: