Jeremy Strong Set To Join Springsteen Biopic For 20th Century

Jeremy Strong is set to join The Boss in the new biopic from 20th Century.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter reports that Jeremy Strong is in talks to star as Bruce Springsteen’s longtime manager, Jon Landau, in the film Deliver Me From Nowhere.
- Based on the 2023 book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, the film is set to star Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen himself.
- This will mark the first film produced by Scott Stuber since leaving Netflix.
