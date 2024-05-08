Jeremy Strong Set To Join Springsteen Biopic For 20th Century

Jeremy Strong is set to join The Boss in the new biopic from 20th Century.

What’s Happening:

  • The Hollywood Reporter reports that Jeremy Strong is in talks to star as Bruce Springsteen’s longtime manager, Jon Landau, in the film Deliver Me From Nowhere.
  • Based on the 2023 book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, the film is set to star Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen himself.
  • This will mark the first film produced by Scott Stuber since leaving Netflix.

