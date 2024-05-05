Jack Paglen In Talks to Write New “Maze Runner” Film in Development at 20th Century Studios

A new Maze Runner film is reportedly in development at 20th Century Studios, with Jack Paglen in talks to write, according to Deadline.

  • Details regarding the plot of the film are under wraps, but it will reportedly be a continuation of the story of the last three films, released between 2014 and 2018, rather than a direct sequel.
  • Paglen, who is perhaps best known for writing the sci-fi thriller Transcendence, is reportedly penning the script for the film.
  • The writer also has a story by credit on Ridley Scott’s Alien Covenant.
  • Based on the dystopian YA book series by James Dashner, The Maze Runner takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, where a group of young survivors must navigate deadly mazes, treacherous landscapes, and sinister organizations as they uncover the truth about their past and fight for their freedom.
  • Wes Ball directed the original 2014 film, as well as sequels Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) and Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018), all ahead of Disney’s acquisition of Fox.
  • After producing the original trilogy, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman of Gotham Group and Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill have returned to produce the new film alongside Ball.

