Jack Paglen In Talks to Write New “Maze Runner” Film in Development at 20th Century Studios

A new Maze Runner film is reportedly in development at 20th Century Studios, with Jack Paglen in talks to write, according to Deadline.

Details regarding the plot of the film are under wraps, but it will reportedly be a continuation of the story of the last three films, released between 2014 and 2018, rather than a direct sequel.

Paglen, who is perhaps best known for writing the sci-fi thriller Transcendence , is reportedly penning the script for the film.

The writer also has a story by credit on Ridley Scott's Alien Covenant.

. Based on the dystopian YA book series by James Dashner, The Maze Runne r takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, where a group of young survivors must navigate deadly mazes, treacherous landscapes, and sinister organizations as they uncover the truth about their past and fight for their freedom.

Wes Ball directed the original 2014 film, as well as sequels Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) and Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018), all ahead of Disney's acquisition of Fox.

(2015) and (2018), all ahead of Disney’s acquisition of Fox. After producing the original trilogy, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman of Gotham Group and Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill have returned to produce the new film alongside Ball.

