“Captain America: Brave New World” Director Julius Onah Shares New Insights on the Film

Julius Onah, director of Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, has shared some new insights on the highly anticipated film in an interview with Empire Magazine.

Onah highlighted the importance of this new film for the Sam Wilson character, who has not yet been the primary subject of a feature film: “It’s really his coming-out show. t’s about putting him through the paces.”

Like the Captain America films before it, Brave New World will see the titular hero not only dealing with supervillains but also with his place in the world, specifically in regards to the American government: “Part of the challenge for Sam as Captain America, working within the government, is the way he’s going to make decisions. The point of view he’s going to have will at times put him at odds with the President.”

Don't worry though, supervillains will still have a role to play. Onah specifically mentioned Samuel Sterns, also known as The Leader, who will once again be portrayed in this film by Tim Blake Nelson: "Sam finds himself almost standing between Samuel Sterns and what he thinks the government owes him, and how he wants to go about getting that."

As for what sets this film apart from its predecessors, Onah points out that Wilson is not a super soldier and he can’t do the things Steve Rogers could: “The action in this movie is incredibly exciting because this is a guy who can break, this is a guy who can bleed. We get to have a lot of fun pushing him to the limit.”

The full interview can be found in Empire’s upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine issue

Captain America: Brave New World comes to theaters February 14, 2025.

