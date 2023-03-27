Liv Tyler to Reprise Her “The Incredible Hulk” Role for “Captain America: New World Order”

Live Tyler is set to reprise her role as Betty Ross from The Incredible Hulk in Marvel’s upcoming Captain America: New World Order, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tyler starred as Ross in the 2008, Ed Norton-led The Incredible Hulk.

Ross is not only a long-running love interest of Bruce Banner but also the daughter of “Thunderbolt” Ross, whom we know has played a much larger role in the MCU.

We also know “Thunderbolt” Ross is set to have a large role in Captain America: New World Order , with the role being played by Harrison Ford

, with the role Despite Norton’s Banner being replaced by Mark Ruffalo for several films and Hurt’s Ross appearing several times as well, Betty Ross has not been seen since The Incredible Hulk .

. However, with Tim Blake Nelson set to reprise his role as Samuel Sterns Captain America film is going to have a lot of crossover with the 2008 Hulk film.

film is going to have a lot of crossover with the 2008 film. Apart from her Marvel work, Tyler is known for her work in The Lord of the Rings franchise as well as films like Armageddon.

More on Captain America: New World Order: