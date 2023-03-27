Liv Tyler to Reprise Her “The Incredible Hulk” Role for “Captain America: New World Order”

Live Tyler is set to reprise her role as Betty Ross from The Incredible Hulk in Marvel’s upcoming Captain America: New World Order, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Tyler starred as Ross in the 2008, Ed Norton-led The Incredible Hulk.
- Ross is not only a long-running love interest of Bruce Banner but also the daughter of “Thunderbolt” Ross, whom we know has played a much larger role in the MCU.
- We also know “Thunderbolt” Ross is set to have a large role in Captain America: New World Order, with the role being played by Harrison Ford, who will be taking over for the late William Hurt.
- Despite Norton’s Banner being replaced by Mark Ruffalo for several films and Hurt’s Ross appearing several times as well, Betty Ross has not been seen since The Incredible Hulk.
- However, with Tim Blake Nelson set to reprise his role as Samuel Sterns (also known as Leader), it appears this new Captain America film is going to have a lot of crossover with the 2008 Hulk film.
- Apart from her Marvel work, Tyler is known for her work in The Lord of the Rings franchise as well as films like Armageddon.
More on Captain America: New World Order:
- Following the events of Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it should come as no surprise to fans that Cap will be played by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in the film.
- Julius Onah has been tapped to helm the project.
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman is also reported to be writing the script, joined by series staff writer Dalan Musson.
- The film also recently added Xosha Roquemore to its cast.
- Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theaters on May 3rd, 2024.