Marvel Reportedly Taps Julius Onah to Direct “Captain America 4”

Marvel has a new Captain America and now a director for their next Captain America film. Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah has been tapped to direct the Captain America 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Not much is known about the fourth Captain America film but after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we do know that Sam Wilson has taken up the shield and the mantle.
- Anthony Mackie reportedly closed a deal to star in Captain America 4 and reprise his role as Wilson last year.
- Now, we know who will be directing Mackie as Onah is set to helm the film.
- Onah is perhaps best known for directing Netflix’s 2018 thriller The Cloverfield Paradox.
- Another of his notable credits is the 2019 indie drama Luce, for which he earned an Indie Spirit Award nomination for best director. The film debuted at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
More on Captain America 4:
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman will be writing the script for the new film. He will be joined by series staff writer Dalan Musson.
- Plot details have not been announced for the film at this time and there is not yet any timeline in regards to when the movie will begin production.
- It’s also unclear who will join Mackie in the film, though it seems very possible Sebastian Stan could also reprise his role of Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier.