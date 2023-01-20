Xosha Roquemore Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Captain America: New World Order”

Another actor is ready for the new world order. Xosha Roquemore has joined the cast of Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order, according to Deadline.

  • Roquemore’s role in the upcoming Marvel film is not known at this time as very few details about the film have been shared.
  • Roquemore’s most recent role came in Warner’s Space Jam: A New Legacy.
  • Her other credits include Sherman’s Showcase, Black Monday and Atlanta.
  • Marvel has not yet made any comment regarding the casting.
  • Roquemore joins a cast that already includes:

More on Captain America: New World Order:

  • Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theaters on May 3rd, 2024.
  • Following the events of Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it should come as no surprise to fans that Cap will be played by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in the film.
  • Previous reports indicate that Julius Onah has been tapped to helm the project.
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman is also reported to be writing the script, joined by series staff writer Dalan Musson.