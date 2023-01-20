Xosha Roquemore Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Captain America: New World Order”

Another actor is ready for the new world order. Xosha Roquemore has joined the cast of Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order, according to Deadline.

Roquemore’s role in the upcoming Marvel film is not known at this time as very few details about the film have been shared.

Roquemore’s most recent role came in Warner’s Space Jam: A New Legacy .

. Her other credits include Sherman’s Showcase , Black Monday and Atlanta .

, and . Marvel has not yet made any comment regarding the casting.

Roquemore joins a cast that already includes: Tim Blake Nelson Harrison Ford Danny Ramirez Carl Lumbly Shira Haas



