Harrison Ford Cast as “Thunderbolt” Ross in “Captain America: New World Order”

It looks like Han Solo and Indiana Jones himself might be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Harrison Ford is reportedly taking over the role of “Thunderbolt” Ross for an upcoming Marvel film, according to /Film.

UPDATE – 10/17/2022:

After previously only being rumored, Deadline Captain America: New World Order

He will star opposite Anthony Mackie, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly.

Creator of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, wrote the script for the upcoming superhero film with the show’s staff writer Dalan Musson, and will produce alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Previously – 10/16/2022: