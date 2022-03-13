Marvel Star William Hurt Passes Away at 71

Longtime actor and Marvel Cinematic Universe star William Hurt has passed away at the age of 71, according to Deadline.
- The news came from a post from Hurt’s son, Will, who shared the following message:
- “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”
- It was announced in 2018 that Hurt had been dealing with terminal prostate cancer that had spread to the bone.
- Hurt was best known for his role as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in several MCU films, including:
- The Incredible Hulk
- Captain America: Civil War
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Black Widow
- Prior to his Marvel role, Hurt earned three consecutive Academy Awards nominations for Best Actor in the mid-1980s for his roles in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Children of a Lesser God and Broadcast News.
- His debut film came in 1980 when he played a scientist in the science fiction thriller Altered States, a role that earned him a
- He was also an accomplished stage actor, receiving a Tony Award nomination in 1985 for his role in the Broadway production of Hurlyburly.
- Hurt was born on March 20, 1950 in Washington, DC.
- He is survived by four children.