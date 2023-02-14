Harrison Ford’s “Thunderbolt” Ross Will be President of the United States in “Captain America: New World Order”

Harrison Ford will not only be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play “Thunderbolt” Ross, he’ll be joining to play President “Thunderbolt” Ross. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed the upgrade in role for the character in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Back in October

Ford will portray the character in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order .

. Now, we know Ross is going to be stepping up from General to President of the United States thanks to Feige.

Feige even noted the connections between Ford and the President in previous films: “This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He’s the president of the United States in the film. And with Harrison, you think about Air Force One , and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in Clear and Present Danger . “

The idea of Ross being President is not entirely new, as the character has take on that responsibility in the comics in the past.

In fact, several Marvel characters have become President in the comics, including Norman Osborn, Phil Coulson and even Stever Rogers, who we also saw being sworn in in an alternate reality in an episode of What If…? On Disney+

Ross and Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, have had a relationship in the MCU and that will be on display in the film.

Feige shared some insight on what we can expect to see between the two characters: “There’s a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible.”

Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theaters on May 3rd, 2024.