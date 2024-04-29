Jeff Bridges Joins Cast of “Tron: Ares”

Jeff Bridges is, once again, entering the grid.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Jeff Bridges has joined the cast of Tron: Ares.
- Bridges has appeared in both Tron and Tron: Legacy.
- When talking about his return, Bridges brought up his dissatisfaction with how the deaging technology made him look in Tron: Legacy, but his excitement for the film’s abundance of physical sets was often mentioned.
- Tron: Ares is set to be released next year.
