The Beatles’ “Let It Be” To Stream Exclusively on Disney Plus

The Beatles are returning to Disney+ with their 1970 film Let It Be.
What’s Happening:
- Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s landmark documentary about The Beatles, Let It Be, will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ May 8th.
- The film, which hasn’t been available in over 50 years, was initially released in May 1970 amidst the band’s break-up.
- Let It Be has been restored by Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post Production, the same team who worked on Jackson’s Emmy-Award winning The Beatles: Get Back, to bring the visuals and audio back to their glorious 1970s clarity.
- Let It Be will join Disney+’s extensive trove of musician-based content, including Black Is King from Beyonce, specials from Bono and Olivia Rodrigo, and the recent addition of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
- Let It Be debuts on Disney+ on May 8th.
What They’re Saying:
- Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg: “Let It Be was ready to go in October/November 1969, but it didn’t come out until April 1970. One month before its release, The Beatles officially broke up. And so the people went to see Let It Be with sadness in their hearts, thinking, ‘I’ll never see The Beatles together again. I will never have that joy again,’ and it very much darkened the perception of the film. But, in fact, how often do you get to see artists of this stature working together to make what they hear in their heads into songs? And then you get to the roof, and you see their excitement, camaraderie, and sheer joy in playing together again as a group and know, as we do now, that it was the final time, and we view it with the full understanding of who they were and still are and a little poignancy. I was knocked out by what Peter was able to do with Get Back, using all the footage I’d shot 50 years previously.”
- Peter Jackson: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Michael’s movie, Let It Be, has been restored and is finally being re-released after being unavailable for decades,” says Peter Jackson. "I was so lucky to have access to Michael’s outtakes for Get Back, and I’ve always thought that Let It Be is needed to complete the Get Back story. Over three parts, we showed Michael and The Beatles filming a groundbreaking new documentary, and Let It Be is that documentary – the movie they released in 1970. I now think of it all as one epic story, finally completed after five decades. The two projects support and enhance each other: Let It Be is the climax of Get Back, while Get Back provides a vital missing context for Let It Be. Michael Lindsay-Hogg was unfailingly helpful and gracious while I made Get Back, and it’s only right that his original movie has the last word…looking and sounding far better than it did in 1970.”
