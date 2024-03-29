“Star Wars: The Bad Batch – The Final Season: Vol. 1” Original Soundtrack Available Now

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – The Final Season: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-8) is available today from Walt Disney Records.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 debuted on February 21, with new episodes releasing each week, streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The music by award-winning composer Kevin Kiner is now available on Spotify Apple Music

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – The Final Season: Vol. 2 (Episodes 9-15) is set for release on May 3.

Kevin Kiner is a renowned composer with an illustrious career and numerous Emmy and Annie nominations.

He has won an impressive tally of 20 BMI Film & TV Awards and is one of the industry's most versatile and in-demand composers.

Kiner collaborated closely with George Lucas and Dave Filoni on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and won the 2021 Annie Award for "Best Music–TV/Media" for the series' finale episode.

What they’re saying:

Kevin, Sean, and Deana Kiner: “We are very excited that the soundtrack for Bad Batch season 3 has been released. Season 3 takes some big turns and the music went along for the ride! We can’t believe how far these characters have come, and it’s been such a joy to develop their themes and music alongside them. We hope you enjoy listening to these cues as much as we enjoyed composing and performing them. May the Force be with all of you!”

About “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”