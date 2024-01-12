Original Soundtrack from Marvel’s “Echo” Now Streaming

Available today, Hollywood Records has released the Original Soundtrack from Marvel Studios’ Echo. All five episodes of the new series are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
- The score composed by Dave Porter is now available at:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- And other digital platforms
- Porter is best known for his enduring creative relationship with one of Hollywood’s most respected figures – Vince Gilligan.
- Since the remarkable pilot episode of Breaking Bad in 2007, Porter has written the original music for all of Gilligan’s projects.
- He scored all 62 episodes of that groundbreaking series and created its iconic opening theme.
- He has also been behind all of the original music for the series’ equally acclaimed spin-off, Better Call Saul, and Gilligan’s feature film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.
- Porter’s other credits include:
- The Disaster Artist
- Murf the Surf
- Hightown
- Preacher
- Recently, he concluded a decade-long stint as the composer for the James Spader crime-thriller series, The Blacklist.
- Porter has been honored twice with ASCAP’s Composer’s Choice Award for Best Television Composer, first at the award's inaugural event in 2013, and again in 2017.
What they’re saying:
- Composer Dave Porter: “Just like the intricate characters I love to score, I'm constantly seeking out unique challenges, asking difficult questions of myself, and exploring my capabilities. Composing the score for Echo and getting to collaborate with both the incredible team at Marvel Studios and artists from the Choctaw Nation created a special environment to do exactly that. I am proud and excited to share not only our musical journey but also Echo's powerful story with fans around the world.”
About Echo:
- The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.
- Echo will be the first project released under Marvel’s Spotlight banner.
- This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once, as well as their first show to be rated TV-MA.
- Echo also stars:
- Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian)
- Graham Greene (1883)
- Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Devery Jacobs (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Zahn McClarnon (FX’s Reservation Dogs)
- Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!)
- Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye)
- Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).
- All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu.