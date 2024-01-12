Original Soundtrack from Marvel’s “Echo” Now Streaming

Available today, Hollywood Records has released the Original Soundtrack from Marvel Studios’ Echo. All five episodes of the new series are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

The score composed by Dave Porter is now available at: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music And other digital platforms

Porter is best known for his enduring creative relationship with one of Hollywood’s most respected figures – Vince Gilligan.

in 2007, Porter has written the original music for all of Gilligan’s projects. He scored all 62 episodes of that groundbreaking series and created its iconic opening theme.

He has also been behind all of the original music for the series’ equally acclaimed spin-off, Better Call Saul , and Gilligan’s feature film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie .

, and Gilligan’s feature film . Porter’s other credits include: The Disaster Artist Murf the Surf Hightown Preacher

Recently, he concluded a decade-long stint as the composer for the James Spader crime-thriller series, The Blacklist .

. Porter has been honored twice with ASCAP’s Composer’s Choice Award for Best Television Composer, first at the award's inaugural event in 2013, and again in 2017.

What they’re saying:

Composer Dave Porter: “Just like the intricate characters I love to score, I'm constantly seeking out unique challenges, asking difficult questions of myself, and exploring my capabilities. Composing the score for Echo and getting to collaborate with both the incredible team at Marvel Studios and artists from the Choctaw Nation created a special environment to do exactly that. I am proud and excited to share not only our musical journey but also Echo's powerful story with fans around the world.”

About Echo: