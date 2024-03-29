“Madu” Original Soundtrack Available on Digital Platforms Now

Madu Original Soundtrack with music by composer Jackson Greenberg (Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza) is now available.

The original soundtrack from Disney’s Madu is now available on: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music And other digital platforms.

Madu is now streaming on Disney+.

is now streaming on Disney+. The documentary follows 12-year-old Anthony Madu as he leaves his family and community in Nigeria to study at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world in England. Having never left his home outside of Lagos, Anthony finds himself thrust into a new world where his wildest dreams are suddenly within reach. His courageous journey is a story of extraordinary obstacles as he searches for belonging and acceptance, a family far away, and unexpected challenges that could impact his future.

Forming a rich and immersive tapestry told on multiple continents, Madu introduces the world to a boy chasing a dream of inspiration that will resonate with us all.

The documentary is directed by Matt Ogens and 'Kachi Benson; produced by Disney Branded Television, Jamie Patricof, Katie McNeill, and Rachel Halilej of Hunting Lane Films and executive produced by Jamie Patricof, Katie McNeill, and Rachel Halilej.

