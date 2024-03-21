Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97” Theme Now Available to Stream

Hollywood Records has released the theme from Marvel Animation’s X-Men '97, performed by the Newton Brothers.

What’s Happening:

Hollywood Records releases the theme from Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 streaming on Disney+

Check out the X-Men ‘97 Theme visualizer video below.

About X-Men’97:

Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as the X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Voice Cast:

Ray Chase as Cyclops

Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey

Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm

Cal Dodd as Wolverine

JP Karliak as Morph

Lenore Zann as Rogue

George Buza as Beast

AJ LoCascio as Gambit

Holly Chou as Jubilee

Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop

Matthew Waterson as Magneto

Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler