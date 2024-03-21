Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97” Theme Now Available to Stream

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Hollywood Records has released the theme from Marvel Animation’s X-Men '97, performed by the Newton Brothers.

What’s Happening:

  • Hollywood Records releases the theme from Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 streaming on Disney+.
  • The X-Men ’97 Theme performed by the Newton Brothers (Goosebumps, Five Nights at Freddy’s) is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.
  • The soundtrack will be released on May 24th.
  • Check out the X-Men ‘97 Theme visualizer video below.

About X-Men’97:

  • Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as the X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • The all-new series features 10 episodes.
  • Be sure to check out Mack’s review of X-Men ‘97.

Voice Cast:

  • Ray Chase as Cyclops
  • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
  • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
  • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
  • JP Karliak as Morph
  • Lenore Zann as Rogue
  • George Buza as Beast
  • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
  • Holly Chou as Jubilee
  • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
  • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
  • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy