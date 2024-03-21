Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97” Theme Now Available to Stream

Hollywood Records has released the theme from Marvel Animation’s X-Men '97, performed by the Newton Brothers.
What’s Happening:
- Hollywood Records releases the theme from Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 streaming on Disney+.
- The X-Men ’97 Theme performed by the Newton Brothers (Goosebumps, Five Nights at Freddy’s) is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.
- The soundtrack will be released on May 24th.
- Check out the X-Men ‘97 Theme visualizer video below.
About X-Men’97:
- Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as the X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- The all-new series features 10 episodes.
- Be sure to check out Mack’s review of X-Men ‘97.
Voice Cast:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now