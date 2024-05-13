“Theatre Camp” Director Molly Gordon and Searchlight Pictures Team Up for “Small Parts”

Theatre Camp’s breakout director, Molly Gordon, is now set to helm Small Parts for Searchlight Pictures.

Searchlight Pictures is continuing their relationship with Molly Gordon.

As Deadline reports, Gordon is set to direct

Small Parts is a new adaptation of 1987's hit comedy Outrageous Fortune.

is a new adaptation of 1987’s hit comedy The film will be directed by Gordon and co-written with Allie Levitan.

Outrageous Fortune starred Bette Midler and Shelly Long.

starred Bette Midler and Shelly Long. The new film will explore the clash of two actresses on the set of an indie film and is promised to be even more outrageous than the original.

Production is being overseen by Searchlight SVP of Production Taylor Friedman.

Previously, Searchlight acquired the breakout indie film Theatre Camp (which Gordon co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in) for $8 million at Sundance in 2023.

(which Gordon co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in) for $8 million at Sundance in 2023. Molly Gordon is currently starring as “Claire” in FX Hulu The Bear, where she received a Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble.

