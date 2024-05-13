“Theatre Camp” Director Molly Gordon and Searchlight Pictures Team Up for “Small Parts”

Theatre Camp’s breakout director, Molly Gordon, is now set to helm Small Parts for Searchlight Pictures.

  • Searchlight Pictures is continuing their relationship with Molly Gordon.
  • As Deadline reports, Gordon is developing Small Parts for the studio.
  • Small Parts is a new adaptation of 1987’s hit comedy Outrageous Fortune.
  • The film will be directed by Gordon and co-written with Allie Levitan.
  • Outrageous Fortune starred Bette Midler and Shelly Long.
  • The new film will explore the clash of two actresses on the set of an indie film and is promised to be even more outrageous than the original.
  • Production is being overseen by Searchlight SVP of Production Taylor Friedman.
  • Previously, Searchlight acquired the breakout indie film Theatre Camp (which Gordon co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in) for $8 million at Sundance in 2023. 
  • Molly Gordon is currently starring as “Claire” in FX/Hulu’s The Bear, where she received a Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble.

