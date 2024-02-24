FX’s “The Bear” Earns Three Screen Actors Guild Awards

Tonight marked the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards and The Walt Disney Company had 15 nominations across nine categories. Four of those nominations were earned by the cast of FX and Hulu’s The Bear, which swept all three of the categories in which it was nominated.
- Jeremy Allen White took home the award for best Male Actor in a Comedy Series, beating out his co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
- That was mirrored by Ayo Edibiri, who earned the award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series.
- While there was no The Bear co-star for Edibiri to compete with, she did beat out ABC’s Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson for the award.
- And finally, the cast of The Bear also took the award for best Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
- Once again, the series bested Abbott Elementary as well as Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building to take home that honor.
About The Bear:
- A third season of the hit series is set to debut later this year.
- Season two, which hit Hulu in 2023, follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Edebiri), and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.
- The half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt, and newcomer Molly Gordon in recurring roles.
- Executive producers on the series include Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior.
- Tyson Bidner serves as producer.