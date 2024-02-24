FX’s “The Bear” Earns Three Screen Actors Guild Awards

Tonight marked the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards and The Walt Disney Company had 15 nominations across nine categories. Four of those nominations were earned by the cast of FX and Hulu’s The Bear, which swept all three of the categories in which it was nominated.

Jeremy Allen White took home the award for best Male Actor in a Comedy Series, beating out his co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

That was mirrored by Ayo Edibiri, who earned the award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

While there was no The Bear co-star for Edibiri to compete with, she did beat out ABC’s Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson for the award.

And finally, the cast of The Bear also took the award for best Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Once again, the series bested Abbott Elementary as well as Hulu's Only Murders in the Building to take home that honor.

About The Bear: