“The Bear” Renewed for Season 3

The FX oven is preheating, as The Bear is returning for a third season exclusively on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

The acclaimed FX series, which airs exclusively on Hulu, is returning for a third season.

Created by Christopher Storer, the dramedy will return in 2024, serving up even more tales about the Chicago restaurant scene and its members.

The series’ prior two seasons have found immense success, improving on viewership between seasons.

The first season has been nominated for 13 Emmys at this year’s delayed ceremony, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor, and Supporting Actor and Actress.

The show has already picked up accolades from the PGA, WGA, and was named as an AFI TV Program of the Year.

The show stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edibiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, among others.

Creator Storer has set up his next project as part of his overall deal with FX Networks. All the Other Mothers Hate Me is based on an upcoming novel by Sarah Harman.

is based on an upcoming novel by Sarah Harman. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Bear are now available to stream on Hulu.

What They’re Saying:

FX Entertainment President Nick Grad: “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon. We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

