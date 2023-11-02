FX Releases First Trailer for “Shōgun” Premiering in February

FX has released its first trailer for Shōgun, which will premiere in February 2024.

What’s Happening:

FX today released its first trailer for Shōgun , its highly-anticipated global event series for Hulu Disney+

, its highly-anticipated global event series for In addition to its day-and-date global streaming launch, the FX linear channel will telecast new episodes once each week.

About FX’s Shōgun:

FX’s Shōgun , an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, was created for television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks.

, an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, was created for television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks. The 10-episode limited series is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war.

Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as “Lord Yoshii Toranaga” who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, “John Blackthorne” (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants.

Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, “Toda Mariko” (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line.

While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

Cast:

Tadanobu Asano as “Kashigi Yabushige,” a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga

Hiroto Kanai as “Kashigi Omi,” the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne’s ship was found

Takehiro Hira as “Ishido Kazunari,” a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga’s chief rival

Moeka Hoshi as “Usami Fuji,” a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord’s fight

Tokuma Nishioka as “Toda Hiromatsu,” Toranaga’s trusted general and closest friend

Shinnosuke Abe as “Toda Hirokatsu” (“Buntaro”), Mariko’s jealous husband

Yuki Kura as “Yoshii Nagakado,” the brash son of Toranaga with a strong desire to prove himself

Fumi Nikaido as “Ochiba no Kata,” the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son’s power

Credits: