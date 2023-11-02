Hulu Renews “Futurama” for Two More Seasons Totaling 20 Episodes

Hulu has renewed the adult animated series Futurama for two seasons, equalling an additional 20 episodes.

The revived Futurama is set to return for an additional two seasons (Seasons 13 & 14) at Hulu.

Hulu originally revived the beloved series in 2022 with a 20-episode order. Season 11 premiered on Hulu on July 24th, 2023 following a massive presence at San Diego Comic-Con.

The season is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 86%, and was on Nielsen’s Top 10 Original Series List for six of the weeks during its run.

Season 12 is expected to debut on Hulu in 2024.

Futurama premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satirical commentary on life in the present.

The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio), and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio find work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien

After its initial run on the Fox Broadcasting Network, a roller-coaster of cancellations and resurrections ensued. Four successful direct-to-DVD releases in 2007-2009 led to the show's rebirth on Comedy Central from 2010-2013.

Then, after a brief ten-year freeze in the cryogenic chamber, Futurama emerged triumphantly as a streaming series for Hulu with 10 new episodes in 2023.

Then, after a brief ten-year freeze in the cryogenic chamber, Futurama emerged triumphantly as a streaming series for Hulu with 10 new episodes in 2023.