Trailer Released for Marvel’s “Echo” – All Five Episodes Coming to Disney+ and Hulu on January 10th, 2024

Marvel Studios have shared the official trailer and key art for Echo, which is set to premiere all episodes January 10th, 2024 on Disney+ and Hulu.

What’s Happening:

No bad deed goes unpunished on January 10th, 2024, when Marvel Studios’ Echo launches on Disney+ and Hulu.

launches on Disney+ and Hulu. The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

All five episodes will be available January 10th on both platforms, and they’ll stick around on Hulu until April 9th.

This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once, as well as their first show to be rated TV-MA.

Echo also stars: Chaske Spencer ( Wild Indian ) Graham Greene ( 1883 ) Tantoo Cardinal ( Killers of the Flower Moon ) Devery Jacobs ( FX Reservation Dogs ) Zahn McClarnon (FX’s Reservation Dogs ) Cody Lightning ( Hey, Viktor! ) Vincent D’Onofrio ( Hawkeye )

also stars: Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland ( Navajo ) and Catriona McKenzie ( Gunaikurnai ).

) and Catriona McKenzie ( ). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin (Blackfeet), Marion Dayre and Sydney Freeland. Co-executive producers are Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin.