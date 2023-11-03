New “Prison Break” Series Reportedly in Development for Hulu

Prison Break, the fan favorite Fox series from the early 2000s, seems to be making a comeback. Hulu is in early development for a new incarnation of the hit drama series, according to Deadline.
- This new iteration of Prison Break would come from Mayans M.C. co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Elgin James.
- Mayans M.C., a hit series for FX, wrapped up its final season this summer.
- James will be writing and executive producing the new Prison Break series under his Sierra Drive banner.
- The new series is being described as a new chapter set in the world of Prison Break but not focused on the same characters Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell).
- Prison Break creator/executive producer Paul Scheuring will also executive produce alongside James and original series executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz.
- The original series debuted in 2005 and followed Michael Scofield (Miller), a young man determined to prove his convicted brother Lincoln Burrows’ (Purcell) innocence and save him from death row by hatching an elaborate plan to escape from prison.
- It ran for four seasons and led to a made-for-TV film titled The Final Break which aired after the series finale in 2009.
- A fifth season aired on Fox in 2015, with Miller and Purcell returning.
- Prison Break can currently be streamed on Hulu.