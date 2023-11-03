New “Prison Break” Series Reportedly in Development for Hulu

Prison Break, the fan favorite Fox series from the early 2000s, seems to be making a comeback. Hulu is in early development for a new incarnation of the hit drama series, according to Deadline.

This new iteration of Prison Break would come from Mayans M.C. co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Elgin James.

Mayans M.C., a hit series for FX

James will be writing and executive producing the new Prison Break series under his Sierra Drive banner.

The new series is being described as a new chapter set in the world of Prison Break but not focused on the same characters Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell).

Prison Break creator/executive producer Paul Scheuring will also executive produce alongside James and original series executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz.

The original series debuted in 2005 and followed Michael Scofield (Miller), a young man determined to prove his convicted brother Lincoln Burrows' (Purcell) innocence and save him from death row by hatching an elaborate plan to escape from prison.

It ran for four seasons and led to a made-for-TV film titled The Final Break which aired after the series finale in 2009.

A fifth season aired on Fox in 2015, with Miller and Purcell returning.

Prison Break can currently be streamed on Hulu.