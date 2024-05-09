Teaser and First Look Image for Season Three of FX’s “The Bear”

FX has released a teaser as well a first look image for season three of the popular series The Bear.

What's Happening:

  • FX’s The Bear, the critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning hit comedy series, will premiere its third season on Thursday, June 27 exclusively on Hulu with all 10 episodes available at premiere.
  • Season three will also premiere on June 27 exclusively on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines, and be available on Disney+ in all other territories at a later date.
  • The first teaser for Season three was also released today along with a first-look image.

About Season Three of The Bear:

  • Season three of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business.
  • It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business.
  • Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.
  • Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together.
  • As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role.
  • In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities.
  • Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.

Cast:

  • Jeremy Allen White
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach
  • Abby Elliott
  • Lionel Boyce
  • Liza Colón-Zayas
  • Matty Matheson
  • Oliver Platt
  • Molly Gordon

Credits:

  • FX’s The Bear was Created by Christopher Storer, who acts as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson and Hiro Murai.
  • Courtney Storer serves as a Co-Executive Producer and Culinary producer.
  • The series is produced by FX Productions.

