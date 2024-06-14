“Kinds of Kindness” Introduction and Q&A Screenings Coming to NYC

Special Q&A screenings of Kinds of Kindness are coming to New York City theaters.

What’s Happening:

  • Searchlight Pictures has announced a variety of screenings in New York City that will be paired with introductions and Q&As from the stars and director of Kinds of Kindness.
  • Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Joe Alwyn, and Mamoudou Athie will all appear as part of these special screenings.
  • Ticket information can be found here.

