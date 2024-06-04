Kate McKinnon, Andy Samberg, Ncuti Gatwa and More Join Searchlight Pictures’ “The Roses”

Kate McKinnon, Andy Samberg and Ncuti Gatwa are among those joining the cast of The Roses, Searchlight Pictures’ reimagining of the 1989 classic The War of the Roses.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who) are set to join Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch in the new film The Roses.
- Sunita Mani (GLOW), Zoë Chao (Nightbitch), Jamie Demetriou (Barbie) and Belinda Bromilow (The Great) also are rounding out the cast of the film, which starts production this month.
- Written by Tony McNamara, The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 classic The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler.
- The story revolves around Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch), the picture-perfect couple who have successful careers, great kids and an enviable sex life. But underneath the façade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentments that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down.
- Joining director Jay Roach behind the camera are director of photography Florian Hoffmeister, production designer Mark Ricker, editor Jon Poll, costume designer PC Williams and makeup designer Wakana Yoshihara.
- The Roses marks the first project under a two-year first-look deal signed between Adler Entertainment Trust and Searchlight Pictures.
- There is currently no release date scheduled for the film.
What They’re Saying:
- Director Jay Roach: “When Searchlight sent me Tony McNamara’s script, I was skeptical, because I loved the original film. But as a fan of Tony’s darkly hilarious writing, and with Olivia and Benedict attached, I should have known it would go [in] a new and wonderful direction. Adding in this phenomenal dream cast will make this relatable love-story/divorce story a wild cautionary tale.”
- Matthew Greenfield, President of Searchlight Pictures: “We feel so fortunate to be working with this remarkable, wonderfully hilarious group of actors. Jay has truly assembled an astounding cast to bring a modernistic impression and contemporary relevance to this reimagining.”
- Adler Entertainment Trust CEO Jonathan R. Adler: “Partnering with Searchlight Pictures on this contemporary take of the classic movie, the stars have truly aligned. We are so pleased to continue the legacy of the Warren Adler brand and introduce The War of the Roses to a new generation.”