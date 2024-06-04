Kate McKinnon, Andy Samberg, Ncuti Gatwa and More Join Searchlight Pictures’ “The Roses”

Kate McKinnon, Andy Samberg and Ncuti Gatwa are among those joining the cast of The Roses, Searchlight Pictures’ reimagining of the 1989 classic The War of the Roses.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline Saturday Night Live ), Andy Samberg ( Brooklyn Nine-Nine ) and Ncuti Gatwa ( Doctor Who ) are set to join Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch in the new film The Roses.

Sunita Mani ( GLOW ), Zoë Chao ( Nightbitch ), Jamie Demetriou ( Barbie ) and Belinda Bromilow ( The Great ) also are rounding out the cast of the film, which starts production this month.

Written by Tony McNamara, The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 classic The War of the Roses , based on the novel by Warren Adler.

is a reimagining of the 1989 classic , based on the novel by Warren Adler. The story revolves around Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch), the picture-perfect couple who have successful careers, great kids and an enviable sex life. But underneath the façade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentments that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down.

Joining director Jay Roach behind the camera are director of photography Florian Hoffmeister, production designer Mark Ricker, editor Jon Poll, costume designer PC Williams and makeup designer Wakana Yoshihara.

The Roses marks the first project under a two-year first-look deal signed between Adler Entertainment Trust and Searchlight Pictures.

There is currently no release date scheduled for the film.

What They’re Saying: