“Inside Out 2” Continues To Break Records In Second Weekend

Inside Out 2 continues to break box office records and show the power of a theatrical experience.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Inside Out 2 will take in $100 million in its second weekend.
- After only a 35% decline in ticket sales from last weekend, this places Inside Out 2 as the first film since Avengers: Endgame to hit $100 million in its second weekend.
- Overall, it’s the seventh best second weekend for a film in history and the best ever for an animated film (surpassing The Super Mario Bros Movie).
- This brings the domestic gross to $355 million and $724 million globally.
- In just eight days, it has become the biggest movie of the year.
- Elsewhere, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ staying power remains, with it hitting Number 4 at the box office and taking in another $3.6 million.
- Searchlight’s Kinds of Kindness opened in just five locations, pulling in $350,000 and the year’s highest per-screen average so far.
