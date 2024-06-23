“Inside Out 2” Continues To Break Records In Second Weekend

Inside Out 2 continues to break box office records and show the power of a theatrical experience.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports Inside Out 2 will take in $100 million in its second weekend.

will take in $100 million in its second weekend. After only a 35% decline in ticket sales from last weekend, this places Inside Out 2 as the first film since Avengers: Endgame

as the first film since Overall, it’s the seventh best second weekend for a film in history and the best ever for an animated film (surpassing The Super Mario Bros Movie ).

). This brings the domestic gross to $355 million and $724 million globally.

In just eight days, it has become the biggest movie of the year.

Elsewhere, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Searchlight’s Kinds of Kindness opened in just five locations, pulling in $350,000 and the year’s highest per-screen average so far.

More Inside Out 2 News: