Get Excited for New Merchandise in Honor of “Inside Out 2” Coming to Theaters June 14th

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 premieres in theaters on June 14. There is new merchandise available, all in celebration of the new movie.

What’s Available:

Flip-A-Mood Reversible Plush: Joy/Sadness & Fear/Anxiety

Licensee: Just Play

MSRP: $11.99 (Each sold separately)

Experience a double dose of Emotions with Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 Flip-A-Mood Reversible Plush. Choose between two cushiony, soft plush heads, each depicting two Emotions inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2. Turn Joy inside out to reveal Sadness, and turn Fear inside out to reveal Anxiety. Both colorful reversible plush heads are sculpted from velvety soft fabric with beautifully embroidered facial details.

POP! Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 Collection

Licensee: Funko

MSRP: $12 (Each sold separately)

Growing up comes with a lot of complex emotions! Now, Riley is ready to explore some of these new feelings with the Pop! Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 collection, featuring: Joy Anxiety Envy on Memory Orb Ennui Embarrassment

Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes

Licensee: The LEGO Group

MSRP: $34.99

This buildable fantasy toy for play and display features two buildable cubes. Each cube has space to keep little treasures and comes with nine mood plates, as well as a display stand to hold the cubes. The Joy and Anxiety mini-doll figures have matching colored memory balls, plus Foreman and Margie mind worker figures come with their own hard hats.

Inside Out 2: One of a Kind 3-Step Barrier Boost Routine

Licensee: Bubble Skincare

MSRP: $34

Face Your Feels with Bubble and Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2. The One of a Kind 3-Step Barrier Boost Routine includes three calming essentials for even skin through all your days’ ups and downs. Cleanse and refresh with Fresh Start, supercharge hydration with Water Slide, and moisturize while mattifying with Cloud Surf. Use this routine twice daily to keep your skin (and mind) balanced and ready for anything.