Photos: New “Inside Out 2” Preview at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Inside Out 2 is heading to theaters on June 14th, but before then, guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios can get a sneak peek at the new Pixar film.

Walt Disney Presents is hosting the preview, alongside a collection of art and maquettes from the new release.

The Inside Out 2 preview runs continuously everyday at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Be sure to check the MyDisneyExperience app for details on the hours of Walt Disney Presents.

