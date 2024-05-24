DVC Members “First Wave” Cruise Adds Special Pixar Entertainment To Itinerary

Not only will DVC Members aboard the special “First Wave” sailing to Disney Lookout Cay be among the first to enjoy the new destination, but they’ll also be among the first to enjoy the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios!

What’s Happening:

It’s the last chance for Disney Vacation Club Members to book the special “First Wave” Sailing to Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

And now, not only will they be among the first to visit the newest tropical island escape aboard Disney Cruise Line Inside Out 2.

Kensington Tallman, the voice of teenage Riley in what is being billed as the “‘feel everything movie of 2024,’ will appear live on stage before onboard screenings of the new film during the June 14-19 members-only sailing.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not al one.

returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not al In a separate onboard presentation, James Ford Murphy, the creator of the animated short film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lava will take Members behind-the-scenes of his beloved film, now celebrating its milestone 10th anniversary!

will take Members behind-the-scenes of his beloved film, now celebrating its milestone 10th anniversary! Inspired by the isolated beauty of tropical islands and the explosive allure of ocean volcanoes, Lava is a musical love story that takes place over millions of years.

is a musical love story that takes place over millions of years. This special voyage allows DVC Members to set sail aboard the Disney Magic for a 5-night cruise that will transport you to the glorious sun, sea and sand of The Bahamas. Enjoy unmatched Disney Cruise Line hospitality, then unwind amid the charm and splendor of Disney Castaway Cay and our all-new island paradise—Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point!

Those interested should call Member Services at (800) 800-9800 to ‘seas’ your stateroom on this 5-night Bahamian cruise while availability lasts.

For more information about Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point or to take a voyage aboard the Disney Cruise Line, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel