Bookings Opening Up for Pixar-Themed Airbnb Icons Experiences, With “Inside Out 2” Experience Also Teased

Bookings are about to open up for two of Airbnb’s new Pixar-themed experiences in their new “Icons” category, with a third experience teased for the future.

This June, fans of The Incredibles will get the rare opportunity to visit the home of superhero fashion designer Edna Mode in LA – with bookings opening on Friday, May 24th.

While this experience is free to book, it does not include an overnight stay at the mansion.

Bookings will open tomorrow, May 24th at 6:00 a.m. PT for sessions taking place in June and will then close on Tuesday, May 28th at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Additionally, new booking dates will open for the Up House on Monday, May 27th.

Bookings will open Monday, May 27th at 6:00 a.m. PT for one-night stays in July and will then close on Monday, June 3rd at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Finally, Airbnb has teased yet another Pixar-themed experience, where you’ll be able to get in touch with your emotional side at the Inside Out 2 Headquarters.

Headquarters. Take a spin at the control center and see what makes each emotion tick – just in time to meet some of Riley’s new emotions (hello, Anxiety!) as they hit the big screen in Inside Out 2, only in theaters June 14th.