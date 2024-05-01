Disney “Icons” Open Up For Stays Through AirBnB

AirBnB has listed more “Icon” locations, bringing Disney locations to life.

What’s Happening:

A trio of new Disney-centric “Icon” locations from AirBnB have been unveiled for guests to experience and stay in.

Drift off in the Up house – Sleep inside one of Disney and Pixar’s most iconic homes—and yes, it floats. You’ll explore Carl’s world in this detailed re-creation of his home, complete with more than 8,000 balloons, and located in the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico.