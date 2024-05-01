Disney “Icons” Open Up For Stays Through AirBnB

AirBnB has listed more “Icon” locations, bringing Disney locations to life.
What’s Happening:
- A trio of new Disney-centric “Icon” locations from AirBnB have been unveiled for guests to experience and stay in.
- Drift off in the Up house – Sleep inside one of Disney and Pixar’s most iconic homes—and yes, it floats. You’ll explore Carl’s world in this detailed re-creation of his home, complete with more than 8,000 balloons, and located in the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico.
- Step into X-Men ’97 – Live like the X-Men as you stay in a 2D animated re-creation of Marvel Animation’s X-Mansion in Westchester, New York. You’ll discover your mutant abilities and even train in the Danger Room.
- Make core memories with Inside Out 2 – In anticipation of the June 14 release of Disney and Pixar’s new movie Inside Out 2, you’re invited to an overnight stay at Headquarters, the control center of Riley’s emotions. Your host, Joy, will welcome you into her vibrant world to witness the emotions in action and help keep things in balance.
- Icons are featured in their own category right on the homepage. Most Icons are free, and all are priced under $100 USD per guest. A countdown displays the time until each Icon goes live, and guests can request to book through the app. The lucky guests who are selected will receive a digital golden ticket, and more than 4,000 tickets will be available in 2024.
- Be sure to keep a lookout on AirBnB’s website for more details on the Disney “Icons” as they become available.