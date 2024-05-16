AirBnB Announces New “The Incredibles” Icon Experience

Another Disney AirBnB has been announced as a part of their “Icon” category.

What’s Happening:

  • Edna Mode is letting a select number of guests into her home and supersuit studio to experience her fashion prowess in person.
  • AirBnB has listed her palatial compound as part of their “Icon” category.

