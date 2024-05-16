AirBnB Announces New “The Incredibles” Icon Experience

Another Disney AirBnB has been announced as a part of their “Icon” category.
What’s Happening:
- Edna Mode is letting a select number of guests into her home and supersuit studio to experience her fashion prowess in person.
- AirBnB has listed her palatial compound as part of their “Icon” category.
- As formerly discussed with their other Disney options, these “Icon” locations are available via drawing instead of regular rentable stays.
- This day-long experience will be available to apply for on May 24th.
More Movie News:
- Atom Tickets Releases Custom Virtual "Inside Out 2" Tickets
- Mondo Music Restocks 3 Gorgeous Disney/Pixar LPs
- AMC Emotionally Prepares for "Inside Out 2" With New Promotions
- Regal Reveals Special Promos and Merch As Pixar's "Inside Out 2" Arrives In Theaters Next Month
- Supersuits from "The Incredibles" are Flying into "Fall Guys!"