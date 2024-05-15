Atom Tickets Releases Custom Virtual “Inside Out 2” Tickets

The hype for Inside Out 2 is ramping up as theatres start selling tickets for the upcoming Pixar sequel. Atom Tickets is offering a special experience for movie goers that buy tickets through their service.

What’s Happening:

With the release of Pixar’s Inside Out 2 less than one month away, an exclusive experience has been announced to those who purchase tickets for the film through Atom Tickets

less than one month away, an exclusive experience has been announced to those who purchase tickets for the film Atom Tickets is a third party ticket sale service, allowing potential movie goers to scope out different theatres and their showtimes.

As paper tickets continue to become a thing of the past, Atom Tickets is combating this trend by allowing ticket holders to add their Inside Out 2 tickets to their Apple or Google Wallets.

tickets to their Apple or Google Wallets. When added, participants will receive a virtual, custom character ticket that they can show off to their friends and family.

The Pixar sequel will bring us back into Riley’s mind as she continues to feel new emotions and make core memories.

Inside Out 2 arrives in theatres June 14th.

