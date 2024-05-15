Atom Tickets Releases Custom Virtual “Inside Out 2” Tickets

The hype for Inside Out 2 is ramping up as theatres start selling tickets for the upcoming Pixar sequel. Atom Tickets is offering a special experience for movie goers that buy tickets through their service.
What’s Happening:
- With the release of Pixar’s Inside Out 2 less than one month away, an exclusive experience has been announced to those who purchase tickets for the film through Atom Tickets.
- Atom Tickets is a third party ticket sale service, allowing potential movie goers to scope out different theatres and their showtimes.
- As paper tickets continue to become a thing of the past, Atom Tickets is combating this trend by allowing ticket holders to add their Inside Out 2 tickets to their Apple or Google Wallets.
- When added, participants will receive a virtual, custom character ticket that they can show off to their friends and family.
- The Pixar sequel will bring us back into Riley’s mind as she continues to feel new emotions and make core memories.
- Inside Out 2 arrives in theatres June 14th.
Read More Inside Out 2: