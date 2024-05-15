Atom Tickets Releases Custom Virtual “Inside Out 2” Tickets

by |
Tags: , ,

The hype for Inside Out 2 is ramping up as theatres start selling tickets for the upcoming Pixar sequel. Atom Tickets is offering a special experience for movie goers that buy tickets through their service.

What’s Happening:

  • With the release of Pixar’s Inside Out 2 less than one month away, an exclusive experience has been announced to those who purchase tickets for the film through Atom Tickets.
  • Atom Tickets is a third party ticket sale service, allowing potential movie goers to scope out different theatres and their showtimes.
  • As paper tickets continue to become a thing of the past, Atom Tickets is combating this trend by allowing ticket holders to add their Inside Out 2 tickets to their Apple or Google Wallets.
  • When added, participants will receive a virtual, custom character ticket that they can show off to their friends and family.
  • The Pixar sequel will bring us back into Riley’s mind as she continues to feel new emotions and make core memories.
  • Inside Out 2 arrives in theatres June 14th.

Read More Inside Out 2:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber