D23 Announces Gold Member Exclusive Offer for “Inside Out 2” Premier Event

D23 has announced that Gold Members can save on tickets for Inside Out 2’s opening night fan event.
What’s Happening:
- D23 has announced on its website that Gold Members can save over 10% on tickets to the upcoming Inside Out 2 premiere event at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA.
- The event, taking place on Thursday, June 13, runs at $45 for D23 Gold Members, offering a $5 discount per ticket.
- Each ticket includes a reserved seat, event credentials, popcorn, a beverage, and an Inside Out 2 tote bag.
- Inside Out 2, the sequel to the 2015 hit Inside Out, offers a look back into Riley’s mind as she continues to grow up and experience new emotions. Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui join Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust in the PG-rated adventure.
- Inside Out 2 releases in theatres June 14th.
More for D23 Members: