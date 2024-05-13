“Disney twenty-three” Announces Summer 2024 Issue Details

Disney twenty-three has revealed details about their summer issue.

What’s Happening:

Joy and Anxiety take center stage, with the upcoming Inside Out 2 being the cover story. The coverage of the upcoming Pixar film will include talks with director Kelsey Mann and the film’s cast about the new film and a lookback at the first film’s staying power.

being the cover story. The coverage of the upcoming Pixar film will include talks with director Kelsey Mann and the film’s cast about the new film and a lookback at the first film’s staying power. Since it is summer movie season, both Deadpool & Wolverine and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes also take center stage. Behind-the-scenes secrets will be shared about both films entering a new era in their respective franchises, along with interviews with their respective cast and crews.

and also take center stage. Behind-the-scenes secrets will be shared about both films entering a new era in their respective franchises, along with interviews with their respective cast and crews. Star Wars : The Acolyte hits Disney+

hits Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs, a new Walt Disney Archives exhibit coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a preview of Disney Junior’s Ariel , and more will be featured in the newest issue.

, and more will be featured in the newest issue. D23 Gold Members can start to expect the newest issue to arrive in their mailboxes soon.

More D23 News: