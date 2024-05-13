“Disney twenty-three” Announces Summer 2024 Issue Details

Disney twenty-three has revealed details about their summer issue.
What’s Happening:
- Joy and Anxiety take center stage, with the upcoming Inside Out 2 being the cover story. The coverage of the upcoming Pixar film will include talks with director Kelsey Mann and the film’s cast about the new film and a lookback at the first film’s staying power.
- Since it is summer movie season, both Deadpool & Wolverine and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes also take center stage. Behind-the-scenes secrets will be shared about both films entering a new era in their respective franchises, along with interviews with their respective cast and crews.
- Star Wars: The Acolyte hits Disney+ on June 4th, so Leslye Headland, Amandla Stenberg, and Dafne Keen will highlight their new series and the newest story in Star Wars lore.
- Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs, a new Walt Disney Archives exhibit coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a preview of Disney Junior’s Ariel, and more will be featured in the newest issue.
- D23 Gold Members can start to expect the newest issue to arrive in their mailboxes soon.
