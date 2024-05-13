D23 to Host Member Preview of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and 15th Anniversary Celebration of “The Princess and the Frog” at Walt Disney World

This summer at Walt Disney World, D23 Members will be able to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Princess and the Frog, as well as preview the all-new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure before it opens to the public on June 28th.

What’s Happening:

Fans of The Princess and the Frog can celebrate the rich legacy and exciting future of this treasured story with D23 Member events at the Walt Disney World Resort!

In the evening at a separate-ticketed event, D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to be among the first to enjoy the new Walt Disney World attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom

D23 Gold Members will be able to ride the attraction again and again, then take some time to enjoy the enchanting evening ambiance of the bayou with live jazz performances and tasty treats available during this celebration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

More details, including a date for these events, will be released in the near future.

Details regarding Annual Passholder, Cast Member and Disney Vacation Club Member previews will be released tomorrow, May 14th

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens Friday, June 28th