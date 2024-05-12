Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Preview Details to Be Revealed Later This Week

The Disney Parks Blog has announced when to expect previews for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to open.
What’s Happening:
- After today’s announcement of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening for guests on June 28th, the Disney Parks Blog has also hinted at opportunities for “Tiana’s regulars” to get a sneak-peak of the attraction.
- Starting May 14th, this Tuesday, preview opportunities will start to be announced for the new ride.
- Annual Passholders, eligible Disney Vacation Club members, and Florida-based Cast Members will all have the opportunity to experience a trip down the bayou.
- Details will be released on Tuesday about how the above groups can acquire the opportunity to attend the previews.
