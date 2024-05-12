Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Preview Details to Be Revealed Later This Week

by |
Tags: , , , ,

The Disney Parks Blog has announced when to expect previews for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to open.

What’s Happening:

  • After today’s announcement of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening for guests on June 28th, the Disney Parks Blog has also hinted at opportunities for “Tiana’s regulars” to get a sneak-peak of the attraction.
  • Starting May 14th, this Tuesday, preview opportunities will start to be announced for the new ride.
  • Annual Passholders, eligible Disney Vacation Club members, and Florida-based Cast Members will all have the opportunity to experience a trip down the bayou.
  • Details will be released on Tuesday about how the above groups can acquire the opportunity to attend the previews.

More Tiana’s Bayou Adventure News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight