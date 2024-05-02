Photos: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Update – 5/2

We have another construction update of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, soon to open at the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort. Small details are starting to sprout up around the viewable area.
This banner is a newly added detail, welcoming guests up one of the major lift hills within the attraction.
The new signage and window displays at the Critter Co-Op are looking extra spiffy and cute.
The refreshed Frontierland Railroad Station is also looking renewed in preparation for the area’s big unveiling.
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open this summer at Walt Disney World.
