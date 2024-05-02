Photos: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Update – 5/2

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

We have another construction update of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, soon to open at the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort. Small details are starting to sprout up around the viewable area.

This banner is a newly added detail, welcoming guests up one of the major lift hills within the attraction.

The new signage and window displays at the Critter Co-Op are looking extra spiffy and cute.

The refreshed Frontierland Railroad Station is also looking renewed in preparation for the area’s big unveiling.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open this summer at Walt Disney World.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal_Knight
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight