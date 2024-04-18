Dooky Chase Restaurant Namesake Family Invited To Walt Disney World To Be Among First Riders Aboard “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure”

Disney surprised the Chase family at a recent family event at their namesake restaurant in New Orleans to announce the entire family will be among the first to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World as a thank you for helping with the development of the new attraction.

What’s Happening:

Legendary chef Leah Chase, former owner and operator of Dooky Chase’s in New Orleans had a vision to give back to her community in ways that she knew best, good cooking and making an inclusive space for all.

It was this story that served as one of the inspirations for the character of Princess Tiana in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, The Princess and the Frog, and again, later in the development of the upcoming attraction based on the film, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The new attraction, set to open this Summer at Walt Disney World and later this year at the Disneyland Resort

As revealed by Disney, some of the first passengers aboard the new attraction will be the Chase family.

You see, during a Chase Family meeting on Wednesday at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, Disney surprised the entire family with invites to Walt Disney World Resort this summer to be some of the first to ride the new attraction.

After all, the Chase family has accompanied Walt Disney Imagineering throughout the development of the attraction, and the invites are a way to show how they are so grateful for their help and inspiration.

In the absence of Leah Chase, who passed away in 2019, daughter Stella Chase Reese and other members of the family have served as advisers to Executive Producer Charita Carter and her Imagineering team in their efforts to reflect New Orleans culture as authentically as possible.

In addition to presenting Reese with a framed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction poster at Wednesday’s event, the Disney team also officially declared her an honorary Imagineer, a gesture that came with a personalized Imagineering hard hat.

As part of that same event on Wednesday, Disney announced Leah Chase Jr., daughter of the matriarchal chef, recorded a rendition of “Do You Know What it Means to Miss New Orleans?” to be included in a faux radio show that will play for guests waiting in line to experience the new attraction.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will also feature original music and some familiar tunes from the beloved movie, a sweeping, colorful mural adorning the queue, brand-new critters along for the journey, and so much more!

What They’re Saying:

Imagineer And Executive Producer Charita Carter: “We have had so many magical moments in [New Orleans], and this family has been a part of so many of them. So, thank you.”