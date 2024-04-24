Jenifer Lewis Meets Mama Odie Animatronic from “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure”

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Disney Parks has taken to Instagram with another behind-the-scenes look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This time, the voice of Mama Odie, Jenifer Lewis, meets her animatronic character.

What’s Happening:

  • Jenifer Lewis, the voice of Mama Odie in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, recently got to meet an animatronic version of her beloved character.
  • Footage of this figure was previously released in a video put out by Walt Disney Imagineering.
  • Jenifer Lewis reprises her role as Mama Odie in the attraction, and this video features one of the characters’ lines of dialogue – “Tiana sure knows how to make a party special.”
  • The frequent black-ish guest star also gets a surprise pop-up greeting from Juju, Mama Odie’s sidekick.
  • Jenifer Lewis compliments the talented team at Walt Disney Imagineering, who have brought the magic maker to life, and celebrates their achievement with an acapella rendition of “Dig a Little Deeper.”
  • “Bye, honey, I’ll see you in the park,” Jenifer Lewis says as she leaves Walt Disney Imagineering.
  • Mama Odie will make her animatronic debut at Walt Disney World when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Magic Kingdom. Disneyland will open a version of the attraction later in 2024.

More Tiana’s Bayou Adventure News:

Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
View all articles by Alex Reif