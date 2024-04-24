Jenifer Lewis Meets Mama Odie Animatronic from “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure”

Disney Parks has taken to Instagram with another behind-the-scenes look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This time, the voice of Mama Odie, Jenifer Lewis, meets her animatronic character.
What’s Happening:
- Jenifer Lewis, the voice of Mama Odie in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, recently got to meet an animatronic version of her beloved character.
- Footage of this figure was previously released in a video put out by Walt Disney Imagineering.
- Jenifer Lewis reprises her role as Mama Odie in the attraction, and this video features one of the characters’ lines of dialogue – “Tiana sure knows how to make a party special.”
- The frequent black-ish guest star also gets a surprise pop-up greeting from Juju, Mama Odie’s sidekick.
- Jenifer Lewis compliments the talented team at Walt Disney Imagineering, who have brought the magic maker to life, and celebrates their achievement with an acapella rendition of “Dig a Little Deeper.”
- “Bye, honey, I’ll see you in the park,” Jenifer Lewis says as she leaves Walt Disney Imagineering.
- Mama Odie will make her animatronic debut at Walt Disney World when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Magic Kingdom. Disneyland will open a version of the attraction later in 2024.
