Jenifer Lewis Meets Mama Odie Animatronic from “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure”

Disney Parks has taken to Instagram with another behind-the-scenes look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This time, the voice of Mama Odie, Jenifer Lewis, meets her animatronic character.

What’s Happening:

Jenifer Lewis, the voice of Mama Odie in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog , recently got to meet an animatronic version of her beloved character.

, recently got to meet an animatronic version of her beloved character. Footage of this figure was previously released in a video

Jenifer Lewis reprises her role as Mama Odie in the attraction, and this video features one of the characters’ lines of dialogue – “Tiana sure knows how to make a party special.”

The frequent black-ish guest star also gets a surprise pop-up greeting from Juju, Mama Odie’s sidekick.

guest star also gets a surprise pop-up greeting from Juju, Mama Odie’s sidekick. Jenifer Lewis compliments the talented team at Walt Disney Imagineering, who have brought the magic maker to life, and celebrates their achievement with an acapella rendition of “Dig a Little Deeper.”

“Bye, honey, I’ll see you in the park,” Jenifer Lewis says as she leaves Walt Disney Imagineering.

Mama Odie will make her animatronic debut at Walt Disney World when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Magic Kingdom. Disneyland will open a version of the attraction later in 2024.

