New Signage And Details Surround New Critter Co-Op and Tiana’s Bayou General Coming to Magic Kingdom

As we get closer to the Summer 2024 debut of the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World, the two stores anchoring the former Splash Mountain attraction have also been rethemed to reflect the new The Princess and the Frog theme coming to the immediate area.

The two new stores, Critter Co-Op and Tiana’s Bayou General will feature goods themed to the new attraction, and likely items themed to the 2009 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, The Princess and the Frog as well.

Though the retail locations have not opened yet, fans can already see plenty of fun details and theming thanks to new signs put up and in the windows of at least one of the locations.

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party. On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party. Talented voice actors from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana. The ride will debut at Walt Disney World this summer followed by a Disneyland version later this year.

