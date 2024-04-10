Disney Reveals Final Batch of New Critters for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

More and more information is being brought to us about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure coming to the Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland. Disney Parks Blog has now revealed the last group of critters trying to make it at Tiana’s celebration during Mardi Gras season.

What's Happening:

Disney has revealed the last batch of characters that will play such an important role in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Below are the official descriptions from Disney.

Characters:

Felipe the Frog – Deep among the cypress trees, you’ll hear band leader Felipe making musical magic on the piano! Felipe is also the proprietor of an exclusive bayou night club, where the local fireflies love to dance the night away to a musical recipe of hot rhythms and spicy melodies. He’s an old-school family guy, especially to his “family” in the band.

Mayra the Frog – Have you ever seen a frog play a flower blossom like a trumpet? You will when you meet Mayra; be sure to stick around for one of her toe-tapping solos. Mayra’s the most ambitious of the four frogs and has been practicing her instrument since she was just a tadpole!

Mondo the Frog – Mondo is a natural on the conga drums, which he made as a happy accident when his favorite bottle cap got stuck on his second-favorite acorn. From there, the rhythm in Mondo’s soul took over! He’s very copacetic and accepts what comes, a trait as steady and reliable as his drumbeat.

Isabel the Green Tree Frog – Learning from Mondo’s example, Isabel loves getting lost in the music playing her congas. She’s the youngest member of the group, and there’s nothing she loves more than “going with the flow” and getting to play drums all night long.

Gloria and Delores: The frogs are best friends who love to observe folks as they float in logs down the bayou. Don’t be surprised if they keep their watchful eyes on you as you float by.

The frogs are best friends who love to observe folks as they float in logs down the bayou. Don’t be surprised if they keep their watchful eyes on you as you float by. Lari: The armadillo is a mischievous fella, while quiet in demeanor, seems to always show up where you least expect him to.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.